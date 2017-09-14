Tower abseil for couple who faced brain tumour diagnosis

A couple have abseiled down a coastal tower after one of them has spent years being treated for a brain tumour.

Event managers Ben and Julie Carter competed in a charity challenge of abseiling the 94-metre Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth in aid of Milton-Keynes based charity Brain Tumour Research.

Ben and Julie Carter

Ben, 35, and his wife Julie, 34, from Newport Pagnell, took on the challenge after Julie was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006, when she was just 23. Due to its location, the tumour was unable to be removed by surgery and she had to undergo several operations to control it. Now 11 years on, Julie is still living with the tumour but is determined not to let it affect her life.

Ben, owner of White Event Production, said: “Raising over £1,000 for a charity that funds research into this disease and could ultimately benefit future generations affected by brain tumours, is a great feeling.”

Julie added: “It’s a sad fact that brain tumours can affect anyone at any time, but no-one knows what causes them. I do count myself as lucky that I’m able to live my life and take part in fun events like the abseil. “Although I cannot control the tumour, I do have control over how I live my life and will continue to do that with a positive attitude and a smile on my face.”

The couple chose the Spinnaker Tower as Ben’s parents and grandparents originate from the Portsmouth area. Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/whiteeventproduction and visit www.braintumourresearch.org