Town council launches David and Goliath battle against giant plans to build 1,885 new homes near Bletchley

A town council is launching a David and Goliath battle against development giants hoping to build 1,885 homes at Salden Chase.

West Bletchley parish councillor Elaine Wales says the development would cause problems including traffic congestion and flooding.

The application to Aylesbury Vale and Milton Keynes council comes from a consortium called South West Milton Keynes. It is made up of Hallam Land Management,Taylor Wimpey, Connolly Homes, William Davis Homes and Bellcross Homes.

Elaine said: “I know this is a David and Goliath battle and they have pots of money. But I feel this development is such bad news, with Bletchley picking up the costs for future public services but the council tax will go into another council.”

This is the third attempt to build a major development at Salden Chase.

“We’ve won twice before and we can do it again,” said Elaine.

The consortium proposes that up to 30% of which will be affordable housing. They have identified land required to provide a route for a Bletchley Southern Bypass, and there would also be a GP surgery, primary school, secondary school, an employment area and 53 hectares of green space.

It could also include two travellers’ site - one at Nash and one at Stoke Hammond.