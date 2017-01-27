Town mourns death of poppy seller John from Milton Keynes

British Legion members are mourning the death of a prolific poppy seller who raised a mammoth £346,000 during his final months.

John McGee collected tirelessly for Bletchley RBL for 18 years.

He organised the distribution and collection of poppy appeal tins all over the area, and was in charge of collecting the cash and banking it.

“Over the years John raised the profile of the poppy appeal significantly,” said a branch spokesman.

“When he began the job all those years ago the Legion was raising £9,000. This year alone his efforts have raised £346,100 - and we’re still counting.

“He was a marvellous man and true Legionnaire.”

The branch even put John’s name down for an OBE, but say the nomination was never acknowledged.

John, who lived in Bletchley, died at the age of 64 after a short illness.

He leaves a widow Lil, sons Paul, Steve and Bob, and grandchildren Becky, Lou Lou, Rob and Jack.

John’s funeral takes place at 4.15pm on Friday, February 3.

It will be held at the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, can be made to The Poppy Appeal.