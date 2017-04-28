Traffic chaos after lorry crashes into embankment on M1 near Milton Keynes

Delays of up to two hours are expected to continue on the M1 after an articulated lorry left the road and went down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the scene southbound on the motorway between junction 15 (Northampton) and Newport Pagnell Service Area.

The incident was near the Cattle Creep underpass and two hour delays are expected southbound from Northampton towards MK.

Firefighters Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton, two from Mereway, three Urban Search and Rescue vehicles from Aylesbury and an officer attended.

The driver was released from his vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service.