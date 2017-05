Delays are expected on the M1 southbound between Newport Pagnell services and junction 14 after a crash.

Emergency services were called at 8.02am this morning to reports of a crash.

Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted paramedics following the collision involving three lorries and a car.

Three fire crews and an officer attended the scene.

One man was injured in the collision - Highways England have told commuters to expect delays of up to an hour and a half.