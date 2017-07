Three lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound between J15 and J14 due to a two vehicle collision this afternoon.

The collision involved a tanker, which has spilt fuel over three lanes.

Motorists are being warned of severe delays of 67 minutes southbound between Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire, AA Traffic News reports.

Delays of 29 minutes have also been reported on the M1 northbound. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.