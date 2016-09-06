TRANSPORT: Bletchley road closures announced

Road closures are being put in place around the Brunel roundabout in Bletchley so that essential works can take place.

The work will take place between 8pm and 6am in order to minimise disruption to the road network between September 5 and September 13.

Sections of road along Saxon Street V7, Brunel roundabout and Buckingham Road will be resurfaced.

On Saturday and Sunday the newly resurfaced roads will have no road markings.

Temporary markings will be in place for the pedestrian crossings during this time.

The white lines will be painted on from September 12.

Landscaping work for this area will begin from Wednesday with new, appropriate seedlings and plants being used.

All road works can be found on: www.roadworks.org