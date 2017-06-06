LATEST: Rail delays continue, but trampoline has now been cleared from line at Leighton Buzzard

Rail services are slowly getting back to normal after a stray trampoline was removed from the line at Leighton Buzzard this afternoon.

The item caused delays to all four lines through the station at around 3.30pm. Two were initially re-opened by 3.45pm, with the other two cleared at around 4pm.

Services run by both London Midland and Virgin trains were affected, and it is understood that a Virgin train actually struck the obstruction.

A London Midland spokesman said: “All Euston lines have reopened at Leighton Buzzard. However we have encountered circa 40 minute delays in the interim. This is something that can affect routes unfortunately. During Storm Doris another trampoline landed on the line near Stewartby, as did a garden shed.”