Man appears in court after fatal M1 crash in Newport Pagnell kills eight

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today after eight people were killed and four more injured in a crash on the M1 on Saturday.

Ryszard Masierak, aged 31, of Barnards Close, Evesham, Worcestershire, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) after he was charged with with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

David Wagstaff, aged 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was also charged yesterday with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September.

The charges are in connection with a collision on the M1 shortly before 3.15am on Saturday (26/8), in which six men and two women died.