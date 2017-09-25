Travel: Lane closures in place in Milton Keynes

As part of the A509 upgrade work, the following lane closures are in place during off peak times starting today (September 25):

Chicheley Roundabout to Renny Lodge Roundabout (Northbound)

The area will be subject to daytime lane closure from 9.30am to 4.30pm for three days

(This is provisional and dependant on Southbound works)

Chicheley Roundabout to Olney

Overnight road closure from 8pm to 6am for five days (Mon-Fri)

Follow diversions

Chicheley Roundabout to Renny Lodge Roundabout (Southbound)

Daytime lane closure from 9.30an to 4.30pm for five days

For more details and diversion routes see www.roadworks.org