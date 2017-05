The first Triple Crown Pageant is being held in Milton Keynes as part of the MK50 Celebrations. It will showcase Miss Fabulous Beauty, Mr Dashing Debonair & Miss Over 50 & Fabulous on Saturday, June 3 at Emerson Valley Rugby Club.

Judges will include former Miss World (Holland) Nanny Verwey Nielen who will flying over from the Netherlands, and Miss Progress International Natasha Fischer. Doors at 6.30pm.