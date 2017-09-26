TV dragon Deborah Meaden launches enterprising challenge for Milton Keynes charity

Medical Detection Dogs has launched an exciting new challenge to schools, groups and businesses – the £50 Challenge – a competition to see who can grow £50 into the largest amount to provide much needed funds to help save and change more lives.

The first step of the challenge to is raise £50. Once the initial stake is in hand, the competitor has just 50 days to invest the money and turn in the biggest profit to donate to Medical Detection Dogs.

The team that raises the most each calendar year will be honoured with the Medical Detection Dogs £50 Challenge trophy and all the participating teams will be listed on the charity’s £50 challenge leaders board.

The initiative is supported by Dragon’s Den investor and successful businesswoman Deborah Meaden.

“Medical Detection Dogs is an amazing charity at the cutting edge of research to detect human disease,” she said, “It is making a real difference and so can you.

“To be successful in this challenge, you’ll have to be innovative and have the confidence to re-invest. Start off small and grow your investment to turn a profit that will assist this ground breaking- charity to save lives.”

Chief executive of Medical Detection Dogs, Claire Guest said: “We are so grateful to Deborah for launching this fantastic campaign.

“We are encouraging participants to put their business brains and money making skills to the test to grow this amount as much as legally and ethically as possible!

“Medical Detection Dogs saves lives through partnering assistance dogs to individuals with life-threatening conditions as well as by pioneering research into the early diagnosis of disease using a dog’s extraordinary sense of smell.

“We receive no government funding and rely entirely on kind donations to support our work. So please get your thinking caps on and take on the challenge today!”

If you are interested in participating, please call fundraising on 01296 655888.

Want to support but don’t want to take part in the challenge?

There are plenty of ways to get involved visit www.medicaldetectiondogs.ork.uk/corporate-support for more details.