Twenty firefighters attend ‘severe’ blaze in Milton Keynes

Twenty firefighters attended a blaze that left a three-storey house severely damaged in Bradwell Common.

Emergency services attended the incident on Saturday (January 21) after a neighbour reported the fire in Wimbledon Place.

Two crews from Great Holm, two from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Buckingham, the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service vehicle based at Bletchley Fire Station and two officers attended the blaze.

Firefighters used a main jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The roof was 25 per cent damaged by fire, the second floor 50 per cent damaged by fire and the first floor 25 per cent damaged by fire.