A man, woman and two young boys were injured in a car crash yesterday evening.

Around 5.44pm firefighters were called to the collision which involved two cars.

The incident took place on the A5 northbound between Central Milton Keynes and Old Stratford.

Two fire crews from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell and an officer attended.

Firefighters gave first aid and oxygen and made the scene safe, no-one was trapped.