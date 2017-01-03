Two cellos and two vehicles stolen from property in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after two cellos and two vehicles were stolen during a burglary in Milton Keynes.

At some point between around midnight and 7am on Monday December 19, burglars entered a house in Tamworth Stubb, Walnut Tree, and stole a Karl Hepplewhite cello in a brown fibreglass case.

The case also contained two bows - one a Thomassin; the other a Cirillo. The burglars also took a Jay Haide cello with a Ghard bow in a blue case.

The burglars also stole a red Honda Accord (partial registration SF63) and a white Honda Civic (partial registration KV65).

“The cellos have been owned for 18 and 10 years by a mother and daughter and they are very difficult to replace, as musicians become accustomed to their instrument,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Jacqui Baverstock.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who has any information as to the whereabouts of the cellos or the vehicles, to come forward and talk to police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”