Two injured and woman rescued by firefighters after car collision in Milton Keynes this afternoon

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a woman following a collision in Milton Keynes this afternoon.

The incident involving two cars, happened on the A5 southbound between Abbey Hill Roundabout and Portway Roundabout.

Appliances and crews from Great Holm and Buckingham attended. The woman wasn’t injured. Another woman and a boy were injured but not trapped.

