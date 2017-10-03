Two injured in separate collisions in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to a collision involving two cars, at the junction of Saxon Street and Bramley Road, Denbigh North, just after 1pm yesterday (Monday).

Appliances and crews from Bletchley and Great Holm attended, and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured woman.

An hour later and teams from Broughton and Newport Pagnell dealt with a second collision, in Astwood. One man was injured in that incident.