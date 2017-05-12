Two jailed for drugs offences in Milton Keynes

A man and woman have been sentenced for drugs offences in Milton Keynes.

Karar Nasir, aged 26, of Harcourt Avenue, Newham was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court last Friday, after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin at the same hearing.

Kayleigh Walsh, aged 23, was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment the same day after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

In July last year Nasir and Walsh were in an Alfa Romeo leaving the Netherfield estate in Milton Keynes.

The vehicle was stopped by uniformed police officers on the V8 Marlborough Street and under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, Nasir and Walsh were arrested.

Officers seized 55 wraps of cocaine, and 42 wraps of heroin along with £260 pounds in cash and three mobile phones.

Nasir was also banned from driving for two years and his car was forfeited.

“Nasir played a significant role in this enterprise to deal drugs, and I am pleased that he and Walsh are now serving prison sentences,” said Detective Constable Mark Burgess.

“We are dedicated to targeting those who seek fit to make a living from drugs.

“The cash seized in this investigation has been donated to the Action Youth Charity in Aylesbury.”