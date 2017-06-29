Two men jailed for drugs possession in Milton Keynes

Two men have been sentenced for drugs offences committed in Milton Keynes.

Kash Armanie Small, aged 20, of Falcon Road, Enfield, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to one count of driving without insurance.

Small was sentenced to four years six months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving. He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, June 23.

Lanre Alafe, aged 18, of Ley Street, Ilford, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of possession of with intent to supply heroin, and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Alafe was sentenced to three years’ and nine months’ imprisonment, and had to pay £400 to charity. He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (23/6).

On February 8, 2017, Small and Alafe were pulled over in a Silver Seat Leon on Elder Gate, Milton Keynes. Small was driving the vehicle at the time.

The officer found quantities of crack cocaine and heroin. Both men were arrested with officers seizing 245 wraps of cocaine and 61 wraps of heroin.

They were both charged on May 17, 2017.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Burgess, of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Following a lot of hard work by officers this is a good result, and indicative of the robust approach under the Stronghold campaign into the pursuit and prevention of organised crime gangs and the commitment to protecting the communities in our region.”