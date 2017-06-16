Two Milton Keynes men charged for ‘brazen’ burglary offences

Two men from Milton Keynes have been sentenced for a burglary offence.

David Wright, 37, of Innholder Court, Neath Hill, and Wayne Dowling, 44, of Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on June 5.

At around 1pm on May 5, the men were seen walking around King Edward Street in New Bradwell, trying door handles and looking through windows.

A 30-year-old man who was working on his car outside had left his front door ajar. Witnesses then saw the offenders enter the man’s house.

Both men were found inside the house. Dowling had attempted to steal a laptop, wallet, watch and an iPod which the victim removed from him.

He was arrested at the scene. Wright ran away but was arrested approximately an hour later after being found shoplifting at a store in Milton Keynes.

Both men were charged on May 6.

At Monday’s court appearance, both men pleaded guilty to one count of burglary. Wright also pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

Wright received a 12 month prison sentence and Dowling received a 12 month custodial sentence, which was suspended for two years, and was ordered to undergo drug dependency treatment.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable James Day said: “In this offence, both men brazenly entered the victim’s house whilst he was outside working on his car.

“Wright then went on to commit another offence nearby after Dowling had been arrested.

“I hope this sentencing serves as a message that if you attempt to commit burglary, it will not be tolerated. Our officers will make every effort to ensure offenders are brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”