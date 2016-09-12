Two Milton Keynes primary schools listed as ‘top performing’

Two Milton Keynes primary schools have been recognised as a ‘top performing and improving school’ by the government initiatives IQ report for 2016.

Wavendon Gate Primary School and Heronshaw Primary School were two of nine schools selected in the South East of England for their admirable improvements. Wavendon Gate Primary School teaches 420 pupils and last year improved its Ofsted score from ‘requires improvement’ in 2013 to securely ‘good’ last year. Heronshaw Primary School in Walnut Tree has 270 pupils and improved from a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in 2011 to ‘outstanding’ in 2016.

The government initiatives IQ is an independent report that showcases public sector excellence.

Wavendon Gate Primary School and Heronshaw Primary school were both chosen as top performing schools because of significant improvements noted in their Ofsted reports.

Andy Cox, Wavendon Gate Primary School headteacher, said: “We’re delighted that the good work we’re doing here is being recognised and I’m very thankful to everybody in our school community who has contributed to improving our school”.

Melanie Saunders-Short, Heronshaw Primary School headteacher, added: ”We are extremely proud that the hard work of all the staff and governors has been recognised and we will continue to strive to provide the best in education for the children in our community”.