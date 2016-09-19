Two people arrested in connection to Eaglestone shooting

Police have arrested a further two people in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

The investigation was launched following the death of 19-year-old Suhaib Mohammed in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (September 13).

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They were both held in custody.

If anyone has any information relating to the incident who has not yet spoken to police, please contact detective chief inspector Mike Lynch via the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.