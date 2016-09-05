Two sentenced following theft in Milton Keynes

Two people have been sentenced for theft following a police investigation.

Luke Pennell, aged 20, of Appleton Mews, Emerson Valley pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Tobi Shoyoye, aged 19, of Chevalier Grove, Crownhill pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of possession of a bladed article.

At Aylesbury Crown Court last Tuesday Pennell was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Shoyoye was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Around 3am on 14 May 2015, Pennell and another man left Casino MK with the victim, a 24-year-old man, and drove him to Crownhill where they met with Shoyoye who produced a knife. The victim ran away, but dropped his phone in the process.

Pennell and Shoyoye stole the phone and £200 cash.

“I am pleased that Pennell and Shoyoye admitted responsibility for what they have done and I hope this conviction demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate people taking advantage of others for their own gain,” said investigating officer Det Con Lisa-Marie Flitter