Two sentenced for multiple offences in Milton Keynes

Two people have been sentenced for offences including burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

James Lake, aged 39 of no fixed address, and Victoria Brett, aged 26, from Southend-on-Sea, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Between 2am and 5am on May 18 this year, a burglary occurred at a bungalow in Luton. The victim’s car keys, car, purse and jewellery were stolen. At about 6.30pm on the same day, the defendants attempted to steal alcohol from Waitrose in Goldington Retail Park, Bedford, whilst using the stolen car.

On May 20, a member of the public called the police at around 3.55am, reporting a suspicious man trying the neighbour’s door in Westbury Lane, Newport Pagnell. Officers attended and Lake ran from police and got into the stolen car and drove off, with Brett sat in it.

It was then identified that he had also committed two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Newport Pagnell.

They then drove to a pub in Salford, Milton Keynes, where they burgled a pub, stole alcohol, and then stole number plates from a car parked outside. They placed the stolen plates on the car to try and avoid arrest and parked by Tesco in Woburn Sands, before taking a taxi back to Luton where they were later arrested.

Both were charged and both pleaded guilty.

At Friday’s court appearance, Lake was convicted of one count of handling stolen goods (the car), two counts of theft (shoplifting from Waitrose and theft of number plates), three counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. He was sentenced to a total of four years and six months imprisonment.

Brett was convicted of one count of theft (shoplifting from Waitrose), one count of aggravated vehicle taking, and one count of burglary (the pub in Salford). She was issued with a six and a half month custodial sentence.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Stephanie Mason said: “Thanks to a thorough investigation, both defendants have now been given a sentence from the courts, which will prevent their offending and ensure they are brought to justice for their offences.”