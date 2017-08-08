Two sentenced in connection with drugs offences in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two people have been sentenced in connection with a drugs warrant in Milton Keynes.

Gavin Major, aged 26, and Claire Frazer, aged 49, both of Harrowden, Milton Keynes, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, July 25.

On September 19 last year, a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was executed at a property on Harrowden, Bradville.

During the warrant, controlled drugs were seized which included cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and chloro-a-PPP, a Class B substance.

More than £1000 in cash, electronic scales, deal bags and mobile phones were also seized.

Following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, Major and Frazer were charged in connection with the warrant.

Major was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and three counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Frazer was charged with one count of allowing premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs and three counts of allowing premises to be used for the Supply of Class B drugs.

At their court appearance, Major received a custodial sentence of 40 months and Frazer received a six month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She is also required to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Investigating officer, detective constable Mark Burgess, said: “Following a lot of hard work by officers, this is a good result.

“It is indicative of the robust approach under the Stronghold campaign, into the pursuit and prevention of Organised Crime groups and the commitment to protecting the communities in our region.”