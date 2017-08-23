Two suspicious cases of girls being grabbed by a man are not linked, say Milton Keynes

Two suspicious incidents involving girls being grabbed by strange men have put police on high alert in Milton Keynes.

The attacks, which police say are not linked, happened days apart and both were in broad daylight.

First an 18-year-old girl at Neath Hill was grabbed on the arm by a man and asked to get in his car, an older-style blue Toyota Yaris with two hub caps missing.

The offender, who was aged in his late thirties to early forties, had approached the teenager earlier in the Co-op store in Tower Drive. The incident happened shortly afterwards in the car park, say police.

They are appealing for people who saw the man, who was black, more than 6ft tall, skinny and with a long thin face.

He was wearing dark jeans, a dark blue striped long-sleeved top and black trainers.

Four days later a man in his late teens or early twenties hid in a Bradville hedgerow and grabbed a nine-year-old girl by the wrist as she walked past.

The youngster managed to break free and run off.

Now police, with the help of the observant youngster, have released a distinctive E-fit image (pictured) of a man they would like to speak to.

He has dark brown hair with ginger streaks, a full beard, scabs around his mouth, multiple tattoos – including a red, green and black snake on his arm – a nose ring and a tongue piercing. He wore a black and white Adidas tracksuit,and was with two other males, both around 16 years old.

The first incident happened on Friday August 11 at 3.15pm in the Co-op car park at Neath Hill.

The second assault happened at 12.35pm on August 15 in Hume Close, Bradville.

A Milton Keynes police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed these incidents. Anyone who has concerns or wishes to raise issues can approach and speak to officers patrolling the area or call 101.”