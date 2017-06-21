Unit Nine receives a visit from Milton Keynes MP

A new music venue based in Old Wolverton received a visit from Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster last week.

Unit Nine is owned by RGS Music Group, who support the music scene in Milton Keynes and across the UK. Twelve months ago they moved to Old Wolverton and in addition to the new music venue they have set up a recording studio and an agency.

After a tour of the venue and having a quick go in the recording studio and on the decks, Mark said: “I am very impressed by what the team have achieved here. The venue is very different to what is already on offer in MK and it is certainly a breath of fresh air for the city’s nightlife.

The facilities on offer, such as the recording studio, are great and it is good to see community groups and charities taking full advantage.”

Dom Rampello, Managing Director added: “We are really trying to build relations with the local community so that we can move forwards on our quest to help bring the entertainment industry in Milton Keynes to the forefront of the UK scene.

It is fantastic to have Mark supporting us and hopefully over the coming years we can bring all types of music to MK and become a key part of the community.”