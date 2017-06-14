Unmarked roads must 'bed in' before being repainted

Blank and unmarked roads, recently relaid, will be painted after a period of 'bedding in' say Milton Keynes Council.

A growing number of dual carriageways have been relaid with 'gripfibre' material in the last month or so, but have yet to have road markings painted on them.

The roads are restricted to 20mph with loose material still sitting on the surface, and no road markings.

But with some waiting for nearly a month for new markings, the council said the surface must 'bed in' before lines can be repainted.

A council spokesman said: "The resurfaced roads will be lined shortly after the initial period of ‘bedding in’ has elapsed. The ‘gripfibre’ material used on the road surface needs to cool and set in place before any lining paint is applied to it. This process usually applies to the high speed grid road surfaces and can be affected by high temperatures which slow down the setting process.

"The surfaces should be ready for the lining works from next week and we will be arranging for the lining crews to go out and do this along with any traffic management needed.

"The residential roads tend to have the micro-asphalt treatment applied to them and we are in the process of painting the lines onto these ones now.

"All the above works will be carried out by our service provider Ringway."