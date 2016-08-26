UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder in Central Milton Keynes

A 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (August 25).

It relates to an incident in which a woman was stabbed in Saxon Gate East in central Milton Keynes on Monday (August 22), in the car park outside the council offices.

The victim was a 34-year-old woman, who suffered stab wounds to her throat and arm.

A member of the public came to her rescue before the ambulance arrived, and police have thanked the woman for her help.

The victim remains in hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

An appeal issued on Tuesday (August 23) to trace a wanted man is no longer active.