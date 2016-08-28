UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

Farai Kambarani, 25, of Ashfield Road, Wolverhampton, was charged on Friday (August 26) with one count of attempted murder, one count of criminal damage to property valued under five thousand pounds, and one count of stalking involving serious alarm/distress.

The charges are in connection with an incident that happened at around 8.10am on Monday (August 22) in Saxon Gate East in central Milton Keynes when a 34-year-old woman was stabbed.

Kambarani appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court yesterday morning (Saturday) and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 26.