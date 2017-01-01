UPDATE: Milton Keynes woman dead after collision - police appeal for witnesses

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Milton Keynes in November in which a woman, who had been seriously injured, has sadly died.

At around 10.55pm on November 2 2016 a black Ford Galaxy travelling on Wolverton Road, Great Linford, left the carriageway near the Black Horse public house.

The female passenger sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital.

On Saturday 24 December the woman, who was 27 years old and from Milton Keynes, died as a result of her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

The male driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for around three hours while an investigation took place at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Andy Martin said: “Sadly a woman has died following this collision and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to her death.

“While I realise that this took place a while ago I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any information about this incident, no matter how small, to call us.

“If you have any information about the vehicle or anything which could assist the investigation, please contact police.”

No arrests have taken place in connection with the collision.

Anyone with any information about the collision should contact Sgt Mark Scully or PC Andy Martin by calling the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.