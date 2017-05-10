UPDATE: Police launch appeal after horse injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Milton Keynes

Police have launched an appeal after a horse was attacked in Milton Keynes.

Between 5pm and 8.15pm on Saturday (May 6), a horse sustained serious injuries to his head, including a cracked skull, the shoulder and to the side of the body while in a paddock in Woughton-on-the-Green.

Investigating officer PC David Spencer, based at Newport Pagnell police station, said: “This was a violent attack on a horse which has sustained appalling injuries.

“Clearly this will have caused a high degree of suffering and distress to the horse, and it is not yet clear as to whether the horse will survive.

“The vet who examined the injuries says it is almost impossible that these were caused accidently as the force used means it is extremely likely the impacts were caused by a human being.

“Access to the paddocks can only be gained via footpaths, and the closest road is the H7 and Newport Road.

“I would urge anyone who saw the attack, or happened to be in the area at the time, or believes they may know the identity of the offender, to contact me on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Domino, a trotter cross, has lived in Milton Keynes for seven year and shares his paddock with three other horses.

Writing on social media, Domino’s owner Tracey said: “He was attacked and had part of his face and shoulder removed and he was stabbed in the rear.

“He lost a lot of blood and will be critical for the next three days.”

Tracey’s friend Ian added: “The attack was more brutal than first thought and the vets think a chisel type hammer was used as well as a knife.

“Domino totally trusts humans and is the most loving gentle of horses.

“This attack will leave him permanently disfigured and there’s a chance he will be paralysed due to nerve damage.

“He had four hours of surgery when admitted to the vets who did an amazing job.

“Hopefully they have got all the broken bone fragments out. “The next few days are critical but he has some movement in his bottom lip and has been able to eat so is doing as well as could be hoped.”

To donate towards Domino’s vet bills, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DominoRecovery