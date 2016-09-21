UPDATE: Third man arrested for Eaglestone murder

Another man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

The investigation was launched following the death of 19-year-old Suhaib Mohammed in Milton Keynes last Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested this morning pn suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He is currently in custody.

If anyone has any information relating to the incident who has not yet spoken to police, please contact Det Chief Insp Mike Lynch of the Major Crime Unit via the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.