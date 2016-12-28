UPDATE: Three dead after collision in Milton Keynes

Another man has died following a collision on Stratford Road in Wolverton.

At about 10.20pm on Wednesday, December 14 two cars, a BMW and a Hyundai were involved in the collision.

A man, who was a passenger in the BMW, died of his injuries at the scene.

Three further occupants of the BMW, a woman and two men, were taken to hospital.

The woman subsequently died in hospital on Thursday, December 15.

One of the other men, who was another passenger in the BMW and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, sadly died in hospital on December 23.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the BMW has since been discharged from hospital.

The occupants of the Hyundai, a man and a woman, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital.

They have since been discharged.