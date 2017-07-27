UPDATE: Two men arrested over Leighton Buzzard crash

Two men have been arrested after a police car chase from Milton Keynes ended with a crash in Leighton Buzzard.

The crash took place on Leighton Road on the wall of business Linslade Tyres. A large police presence remains at the scene and several areas including West Street have been closed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “At around 11.30am this morning, officers were involved in a police pursuit of a vehicle with two male occupants, the pursuit began in Milton Drive in Milton Keynes.

“The vehicle travelled across the border into Bedfordshire Police area to Leighton Buzzard.

“The pursuit concluded on the high street of Leighton Buzzard, with the vehicle coming to a stop after colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle.

“No one was injured as a result of the collision. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.”

An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: “This currently on going. We’ve got an ambulance on scene at the moment. There are three patients, all believed to be with non-life-threatening injuries.”