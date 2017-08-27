UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with fatal collision on M1 in Newport Pagnell

This morning (Sunday) Thames Valley Police has charged two men in connection with yesterday’s fatal collision on the M1 near Newport Pagnell.

Ryszard Masierak, aged 31, of Barnards Close, Evesham, Worcestershire, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

David Wagstaff, aged 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 11.

The charges are in connection with the collision shortly before 3.15am yesterday in which six men and two women died.

Four people who were injured and taken to hospital remain in serious conditions.