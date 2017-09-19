UPDATED WITH PICTURES OF THE SCENE: Witness describes ‘suspicious object’ causing M1 delays in Milton Keynes

A motorist has given some details about the object police are dealing with under a bridge between junctions 15 and 14 of the M1.

Police were called at about 7.30am to a motorway bridge believed to be near Newport Pagnell services. At first saying there was a leak of unknown chemicals onto the carriageway, they later changed the explanation to a report of a suspicious object.

A bomb disposal van drives towards the scene on the M1.

A driver who passed the area earlier this morning on the way to work - who asked not to be named - says the object in question appeared to be a “ripped black binliner with a liquid oozing out and steam/vapour of some kind rising from it”.

Police said they have no further updates. However, motorists said they have been informally told that vehicles could be trapped between the junctions until about 1pm.

Photos have been posted on social media of drivers and passengers leaving their vehicles and walking along the side of the M1, hoping to be allowed to leave the motorway

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “We are urging the public to avoid the M1 as we are currently dealing with a report of a suspicious object.

People pulling suitcases alongside stationary traffic

“It was found underneath one of the motorway bridges between Junction 15 and 14 at around 7.30am this morning.”

It is believed to be a mysterious chemical.

Diversions are in place in both Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire, and the road closures are likely to be in place for some time while police and the fire service investigate the matter.