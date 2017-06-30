Urban Dhaba support Milton Keynes charity with Dine High weekend

New Indian restaurant Urban Dhaba is supporting Milton Keynes charity Ride High as part of its Dine High weekend.

From now, and until Sunday (July 2), the restaurant will be donating 50p from sales of selected menu items to the charity.

Urban Dhaba launched in Milton Keynes Food Centre just over a month ago, and the restaurant is hoping to cement its place as a community focused business in Milton Keynes by supporting local charities.

Ride High is a Milton Keynes charity that works with more than 80 of the city’s most disadvantaged children and aims to transform them into happy, confident young people by giving them the opportunity to learn to ride and care for horses. Since it was established in 2008 the charity has helped to transform the lives of over 800 children.

Ride High’s marketing and fundraising manager, Helen Dixon said: “Dine High weekend is a great opportunity for the Milton Keynes community to come together and support Ride High in a fun way.

“We’re delighted that Urban Dhaba is supporting the event through the sale of their delicious menu. We have a waiting list of children that need our help, and the money they raise will help us to change these children’s lives forever.”

Manish Verma, Urban Dhaba added: “We hope that the local community will take part in this event and support Ride High alongside the businesses and individuals taking part in this weekend.”

Diners who wish to book a table at Urban Dhaba for the Dine High weekend should call 01908 921800 or visit www.urbandhaba.co.uk

To find out more about the fantastic work Ride High does, visit www.ridehigh.org