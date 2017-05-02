Urgent appeal for people in Milton Keynes to ‘de-clutter for Keech’

A Milton Keynes children’s hospice is urging people to #DeclutterForKeech and urgently donate their good quality clutter so it can provide excellent care for children with life-limiting illnesses.

As a charity, Keech Hospice Care has seen a rise in items unsuitable to sell being donated, resulting in less money for it to be able to continue supporting those in need.

Angela Burgess, head of retail at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We simply need more and better quality items. Over £1million of our funding comes from money generated by our charity shops.

“We desperately need people to hand in and help out so we can turn great clutter into great care.

“We’re so grateful for people’s support. Sadly, though, because of the rise we’ve seen in unsaleable donations, we’ve lost the equivalent of two-thirds of a year’s worth of a nurse’s care - that’s like losing a nurse from now until Christmas.”

The charity’s #DeclutterForKeech campaign, which launches this week across the city, is urging people to have a good clear out and hand in their unwanted items to their local Keech Hospice Care charity shop in Milton Keynes such as Bletchley and Newport Pagnell.

“Most of us have wardrobes, cupboards and lofts with great items in, which we never wear or use anymore,” added Angela.

“It’s exactly this stuff we need and which will make such a difference to helping us provide the best care for children and their families at a time in their lives they need Keech Hospice Care the most.”

Backing #DeclutterForKeech is fashion stylist and make-up artist to the stars, Lewis-Duncan Weedon - whose grandfather Jack was supported by Keech Hospice Care.

“I’m appealing to everyone, please empty your wardrobes, kitchen cupboards, the kids’ toybox and have a good clear out,” said Lewis-Duncan.

“My granddad died at the end of last year at the hospice. He had cancer and after his 90th birthday he deteriorated quite badly. He went to Keech Hospice Care and the nurses were absolutely incredible.

“I donate regularly to my local Keech Hospice Care shop and I know first-hand what a difference this incredible charity makes to the whole family’s life.

“When I found out Keech Hospice Care relies on its community to raise 70 per cent of the £5.6million it needs every year to keep running, I went home and did a #DeclutterForKeech. I urge everyone to please do the same and hand in and help out.”

People can donate their quality items including: clothing, toys, and home accessories to any of Keech Hospice Care’s 32 shops across the region or arrange for furniture to be collected for free by calling 0800 032 3440.

For more information visit www.keech.org.uk/declutter.