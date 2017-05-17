Urgent appeal to find Alfie, 12, from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to trace 12-year-old Alfie Bowditch-Smith, who has been missing from Milton Keynes since Monday.

Alfie was last seen on Monday in Monkston Park with his green and black bicycle.

He was wearing a dark puffa jacket, a dark t-shirt and red tracksuit bottoms.

Alfie is known to frequent the Monkston Park, Middleton, Eaglestone and Bletchley areas, as well as Tesco and McDonald’s in Kingston.

Investigating officer Insp Nick Herceg said: “We are concerned about Alfie and are encouraging anyone who has any information about him to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Alfie, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe and well. You are not in any trouble, we just need to know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference ‘17 (6/5)’,