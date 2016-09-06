Urgent care services at Broughton Gate to stop

Urgent care services and walk-in services will be centralised to the Milton Keynes University Hospital campus and no longer provided at Broughton Gate.

NHS Milton Keynes, which plans and pays for healthcare for residents across Milton Keynes, has announced these changs to bring equity of access to all the people of Milton Keynes.

Broughton Gate has seen numbers attending its urgent care walk-in provision fall, and whilst walk-in service will stop, GP services made by appointment will continue as normal.

The centralisation of urgent care fits the CCG’s vision to develop services which enable patients to receive the right level of care at the right time.

Doctor Nicola Smith, GP chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation and let them know that we have carefully analysed what they have told us and our decision took into consideration how people would be affected by any change.

“It is clear that centralising urgent care walk-in services at the Milton Keynes University Hospital Foundation Trust site will ensure that the full range of urgent care needs can be met in one place and be more easily accessed by more people. It will also support better training and development of the urgent care workforce.

“I’d also like to reassure people registered at Broughton Gate Health Centre that the GP service will remain unchanged.”

Urgent care can deal with a range of illnesses and injuries such as cuts and wounds needing stitching, infections, minor burns or dislocations.

If a patient is in need of emergency care they will continue to have access to accident and emergency.

Providing walk-in urgent care in the same place as A&E, will allow the NHS to signpost patients to the right service straight away, streaming those with emergency needs to A&E and those with urgent needs to the urgent care team.