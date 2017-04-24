Urgent police appeal after prisoner absconds from HMP Springhill in Milton Keynes

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

Forty year old James Delahoyde - a prisoner at HMP Springhill after being convicted of drugs offences - was last seen at the prison at 8.15pm on Friday night.

He is white, slim, about 6ft, with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing dark trousers and a dark long sleeved top.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Simone Marples said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding James’ whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“If you see James or know where he is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference 65 (22/4).

“James has links to Slough but we would also ask residents in Buckinghamshire to be vigilant and please keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that you do not approach James, instead contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”