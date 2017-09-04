Victims of the M1 fatal collision in Milton Keynes to be identified tomorrow

Thames Valley Police is continuing to support the families of those who died in a fatal collision on the M1 near Newport Pagnell.

Specially trained family liaison officers are continuing to update and inform the relatives of the eight people who died in the collision involving three vehicles which occurred shortly before 3.15am on Saturday, August 26 near Junction 14.

Four people were taken to hospital following the collision with serious injuries, three of whom were in life threatening conditions.

All of the injured remain in hospital. These are; a man aged in his thirties who remains in a critical condition, two women; one aged in her thirties and the other aged in her fifties who remain in serious but stable conditions, and a four-year-old girl who also remains in a serious but stable condition.

In a statement, the Office of HM Coroner for Milton Keynes said: “The detailed process of identifying the eight bodies recovered from the scene of the M1 incident has now been completed and all have been identified. Post Mortem examinations have also been completed to confirm the medical cause of death.

“The senior coroner for Milton Keynes will formally open the inquests on Tuesday, September 5 at 9.30am and will issue a Certificate as to the fact of death. At the same time the Coroner will release the bodies to the families.”

Two people have been charged in connection with the collision.