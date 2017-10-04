VIDEO: Super rare albino hedgehog rescued from the brink of death in Milton Keynes

Meet Milton Keynes Dave - one of only 100 albino hedgehogs in the UK.

He was rescued from the brink of death by a wildlife charity and, after being nursed back to health, has now been released in MK.

Dave the albino hedgehog was on the brink of death

His new home is the city estate back garden of wildlife lover and photographer Faye Churchill, who runs White Robin Films.

She was delighted to capture his pure white prickles, pink nose and distinctive red eyes on camera and video.

And she’s even installed a night camera to watch him glow in the dark alongside other hedgehogs she feeds.

“Dave is doing really well and is quite a character. The video shows him headbutting another hedgehog when it gets too close to his food!” said the 26-year-old.

Dave the albino hedgehog was on the brink of death

Dave was found by a member of the public during the daytime in August.

The fact that he was out during the day rang immediate alarm bells for Faye and fellow volunteers at Bedfordshire Wildlife Rescue.

“Hedgehogs are nocturnal and only come out during the day when they are very ill indeed. Dave had serious lungworm and would have died without treatment,” said Faye.

After worming treatment and a diet of cat food, biscuits, beetles and mealworms, Dave put on weight and was ready to be released into the wild.

Dave the albino hedgehog was on the brink of death

Faye said: “My garden has fields around it, so it’s ideal. Dave has settled in really well. He goes wandering off but comes back for his food.

“It’s quite an honour to have such a rare guest.”

The wildlife rescue charity needs to raise £7,000 to stay open and help other sick or injured creatures. Donate via the website