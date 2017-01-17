VIDEO: World’s biggest inflatable obstacle course set for Milton Keynes

Thrill seekers will get the chance to go 40mph on Europe’s tallest inflatable slide which has been transformed for when the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course comes to Milton Keynes.

Up to 5,000 runners will take on Gung-Ho, at Willen Lake, on Saturday July 22 as those taking part get to fly down the five-storey-high, 200ft-long Thriller after organisers added WATER to the fun-filled inflatable – an act inspired by a wet weekend in Manchester last year.

Gung-Ho!' The seriously fun 5k' is coming to Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is the 11th stop on a 14-date tour of the UK which includes the likes of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Ten inflatables – including three which make their debut in 2017 – will be filled with enough air to pump up more than 100 million footballs, making it the biggest course of its kind anywhere on the planet.

Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters, the brains behind the event, said: “As soon as last year’s visit had come to an end I knew I wanted to bring Gung-Ho! back to Edinburgh. Everyone was so up for Gung-Ho! and helped make it one of our best events yet.

“I saw from the stage how much fun everyone had and I am sure everyone will be all smiles again for our next visit.

“We are so excited to have secured The Meadows again as our event space, which will provide the perfect backdrop for our fun-filled run.

“We will return bigger and better than ever and can’t wait to see people of all ages going Gung-Ho! on the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course in 2017. Edinburgh - I hope you are ready for us!”

Alex came up with the idea for Gung-Ho! in 2014 while sat in front of the TV watching Ninja Warrior with his three children.

That idea spawned a new craze with thousands taking part in Gung-Ho!’s first three events in 2015, before the hugely successful country-wide tour last year.

He said: “We have added some incredible obstacles for 2017 and made a few tweaks here and there to make the Gung-Ho! experience even more exciting and memorable.

“Our Manchester event was the wettest we have had, and we noticed a soaking wet Thriller made things event more exciting for our runners as they zipped down at high speeds, so we have decided to turn that into a permanent feature!

“We still have all our classic obstacles like our giant ball pit, climbing wall and labyrinth, while we’ve introduced new obstacles like ‘Jump’, where people have to brave a 4m vertical drop.

“Elsewhere, runners will have the time of their lives trying to get across the huge ‘Rock n’ Roll Star’ and will come up against a real gauntlet of an obstacle in ‘Danger Zone’.

“We have really turned things up a notch for 2017, and can’t wait to bring the fun back to Scotland to give everyone a taste of it.

“The sooner you buy your tickets the cheaper they are, so get signed up as soon as possible!”

With many runners taking part for charity in 2016, thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes this time around.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the race’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need, who are offering discounted tickets and a free t-shirt to those who run as part of Team Pudsey, via www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

Runners, who must be at least 4ft tall, receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband, while any spectators can attend for free.

Tickets - which cost £31 until Monday 20 February when they increase in price - and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk