Views of Milton Keynes’ youth sought for the city’s future

As Milton Keynes celebrates its 50th birthday, Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) has launched Future:CMK - a competition that asks local secondary school students what buildings and facilities they would like to see in the city centre in the future.

Whether it’s a rooftop restaurant, improved facilities for older people, a music venue, adventurous public art or something else entirely, MKDP wants to hear what young people across MK think the city centre is missing.

They can send in their ideas in whatever way suits their skills and creativity and there is a range of prizes for students, as well as a cash prize available for the school attended by the overall winner.

There is more information about the competition, how to enter and the prizes up for grabs here: www.mkdp.org.uk/futurecmk



MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald says: “Various organisations are looking at urban planning and development of the city, but none are focused on the city centre.

“Neither do they give young people a voice about what will make CMK of the future an attractive place for them to live, work and play in.”