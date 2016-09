The People’s Assembly are staging a vigil to unite residents against racism.

In the wake of a brutal racist attack in which a pregnant woman lost her baby and a man who tried to intervene was hospitalised, the Assembly are inviting all to ‘say loud and clear that people of all faiths, all colours, all nationalities’ are welcome in Milton Keynes.

It will take place tomorrow at 7pm outside the co-op on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley - where the attack took place.