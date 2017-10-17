Village school raises thousands of pounds for Milton Keynes Hospital charity

Hanslope Primary School has raised more than three and a half thousand pounds for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, with all funds going to the Macmillan Unit at the hospital.

Staff member Sarah McGarr organised a special fundraising day at the school, which included a sponsored fun run, a cake sale and a non-uniform day where children and staff wore an item of green.

Parents got involved too, by cheering on their children during the fun run and donating cakes for the cake sale.

“The amount we raised together shows what a fantastic cause we were supporting. My sister, an outstanding teacher, amazing mum to two young boys and a great sister, sadly lost her battle with leukaemia earlier this year,” Sarah said.

“She spent many hours on the Macmillan Unit as I did with her. The money we have raised will mean that vital support can be given to patients and their families in Milton Keynes”.

Headteacher Ryan-Fensham Brown was delighted by the contribution everyone made to the event, including all the school families, as well as the staff. He said: “For a small village school to raise such a fantastic amount of money has been truly amazing, our original target was £500 so thank you to the entire school community!”

A special assembly took place yesterday morning (October 16) to formally present the cheque to the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, with all the money going directly to the Unit.

Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising, explained how delighted the hospital is to receive such a large amount. She said: “Thank you so much to the staff, students and their parents for this truly wonderful amount of money raised.

“This will make a huge difference to people being treated for cancer at the hospital, by funding special extras that can really enhance their care. You should all be so proud.”

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity raises funds to enhance the experience of thousands of patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital. People can support any ward or department.

For more information contact head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes on 01908 996220.