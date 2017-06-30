Villager saves the day for traditional open gardens event facing cancellation

One villager in Castlethorpe decided that cancelling their popular open gardens day was not going to happen.

The village has held a bi-annual event which has always been well attended, but earlier this year it was announced that the committee was standing down and there would not be an open day.

Many residents voiced their disappointment but Sara Montague decided it couldn’t be allowed to falter and took it upon herself to get it going again.

She offered to organise the open event, along with some of the regulars.

Sara said: “Once the villagers knew, the positive help and support was tremendous and we have 20 gardens to view.

“Villages are like any other community. It’s important to keep it alive and healthy and holding village events like open gardens help everyone to get involved and to build better relationships between us.

“It’s not just the garden owners - people help with catering, car parking, baking cakes, keeping the streets clean and generally welcoming visitors to our beautiful village that we all love.”

This year the gardens will open for one day on Sunday, July 9, from 11am until 4pm, and all visitors are welcome. Food and refreshments will be served in the village hall.

Proceeds will go to the village hall fund and other village projects.

The gardens open every two years, alternating with the famous Castlethorpe duck race.