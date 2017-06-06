Vintage Tea Dance set for Milton Keynes charity

Willen Hospice is inviting supporters to the dance floor at its first ever Vintage Afternoon Tea Dance. Taking place on Wednesday, June 21 in a marquee in the Hospice gardens, the event will host an afternoon of music, dance and delectable homemade treats.

The event will be hosted by professional dance teachers who will show attendees how to Quickstep, Waltz and Cha Cha Cha around the dance floor. The dance floor will be open to all, from the experienced dancer to those who would just like to give it a try. Entry is £15 per ticket and includes a complimentary tea/coffee and cake.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Event Manager at Willen Hospice, said “Our Vintage Afternoon Tea Dance is another way for supporters to help us raise vital funds. With dance professionals on hand teaching some of the world’s most famous dance moves, it’s going to be a great opportunity to have lots of fun whilst supporting the care at Willen Hospice.”

Bookings can be made online at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/teadance